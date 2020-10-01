Palestine calls for EU pressure on Israel to allow elections in East Jerusalem

A senior Palestinian official said on Thursday that Palestine had officially asked the European Union (EU) to exert pressure on Israel to permit holding the Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A senior Palestinian official said on Thursday that Palestine had officially asked the European Union (EU) to exert pressure on Israel to permit holding the Palestinian elections in East Jerusalem.

Saleh Rafat, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee, told the official Palestinian radio Voice of Palestine that the Palestinian side urged the EU to intervene actively in facilitating holding the elections in East Jerusalem.

"The EU is ready to respond to our request to hold the elections in East Jerusalem and monitor it in the Palestinian territories," Rafat said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced earlier that the date for holding the elections in Palestine will be decided after an agreement with the Palestinian factions is reached.

Meanwhile, Abbas chaired on Thursday a meeting in Ramallah for Fatah movement's Central Committee. Jibril Rajoub, a member of the committee, told the official Palestinian radio that the meeting discussed the latest developments related to the comprehensive Palestinian dialogue and a road-map for holding the elections.

Rajoub unveiled that he held a meeting with Abbas on Wednesday night and briefed him on the results of the dialogue held with the Islamic Hamas movement's leaders in Turkey's Istanbul last week.