(@FahadShabbir)

The Palestinian authorities have once again called for holding an international peace conference in the Middle East aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member Sahib Oreikat told Sputnik on Tuesday, a week after US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" was formally unveiled

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have once again called for holding an international peace conference in the Middle East aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member Sahib Oreikat told Sputnik on Tuesday, a week after US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" was formally unveiled.

"A meeting was held today with consuls and ambassadors accredited to the Palestinian territories. Palestine again called for an international peace conference in the Middle East," Oreikat said.

According to the PLO Executive Committee member, the global community should stand against the US peace plan, as it runs contrary to international law and a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

Under the so-called deal of the century, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

The peace plan triggered a strong backlash, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital. The Arab League also rejected the peace plan, calling it unjust, and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it.