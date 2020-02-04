UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Calls For Int'l Peace Conference On Israeli-Palestinian Issue In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:35 PM

Palestine Calls for Int'l Peace Conference on Israeli-Palestinian Issue in Middle East

The Palestinian authorities have once again called for holding an international peace conference in the Middle East aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member Sahib Oreikat told Sputnik on Tuesday, a week after US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" was formally unveiled

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Palestinian authorities have once again called for holding an international peace conference in the Middle East aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member Sahib Oreikat told Sputnik on Tuesday, a week after US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" was formally unveiled.

"A meeting was held today with consuls and ambassadors accredited to the Palestinian territories. Palestine again called for an international peace conference in the Middle East," Oreikat said.

According to the PLO Executive Committee member, the global community should stand against the US peace plan, as it runs contrary to international law and a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

Under the so-called deal of the century, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its undivided capital. Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

The peace plan triggered a strong backlash, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital. The Arab League also rejected the peace plan, calling it unjust, and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it.

Related Topics

Century Israel Palestine Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Reduction in current account deficit big success o ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

56 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.