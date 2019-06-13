Palestine Calls on Amman, Cairo to Reconsider Participation in US-Led Conference in Manama

The Palestinian government calls on Jordan and Egypt to reconsider their decision to join the upcoming US-sponsored Middle East peace conference in Bahrain, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhim said on Wednesday

MOSCOW/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Palestinian government calls on Jordan and Egypt to reconsider their decision to join the upcoming US-sponsored Middle East peace conference in Bahrain, Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Milhim said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner said that Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain would take part in the conference, at which the Trump administration is expected to reveal the economic portion of its Middle East peace plan.

"The Palestinian government is very concerned over US preparations for holding the Bahraini forum later this month in Manama ... It expresses regret over announced participation of Cairo and Amman in this forum and calls on all brother and friendly nations not to participate in it," Milhim wrote on his Facebook page.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum also expressed regrets over some Arab countries' decision to participate in the forum in Bahrain.

"We are surprised at this surprising position and point out the need to boycott this seminar and any positions and steps that seek to normalize relations with the enemy, or infringe on national rights of the Palestinians, being in line with the Zionist-US plans that are hostile to our people," the Hamas spokesman said.

In May, the United States said it would release the economic components of its much-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," at the "Peace to Prosperity" economic workshop in Bahrain on June 25-26. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said that the Palestinians already reject the US proposals and has called it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

The situation worsened in May 2018 after the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the holy city as the Israeli capital. Palestine afterward rejected Washington's unilateral mediation efforts in the peace process with Israel.