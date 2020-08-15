Palestine Calls on Arab States to Reconsider Support for UAE-Israeli Peace Deal - Diplomat

Palestine urges Arab states that welcomed the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to reconsider their stance, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Herfi told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Palestine urges Arab states that welcomed the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to reconsider their stance, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Herfi told Sputnik on Friday.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the US had brokered the deal between Israel and the UAE to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel has pledged to suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories. Egypt, Bahrain and Oman have welcomed the news of the deal, but Palestine has slammed the agreement.

"We are sorry that some Arab states support this agreement as it encourages occupation. We hope that they will revise their policies," Herfi said.

The ambassador said the agreement encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump "and their Middle East policies which are destroying the peace process, encourage Israel in its colonial position against the Palestinian people."

The diplomat suggested that the UAE leadership was attempting to "help their friends" Trump and Netanyahu, "who have some internal political difficulties."