Palestine Calls on Israel to Share Data on COVID-19 Patients in Jerusalem- Health Ministry

Palestine has difficulties accessing information about its nationals infected with the coronavirus in Jerusalem and urges Israel to make this data available, Kamal Shakhra, the director of primary health care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, told Sputnik on Friday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Palestine has difficulties accessing information about its nationals infected with the coronavirus in Jerusalem and urges Israel to make this data available, Kamal Shakhra, the director of Primary health care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the health official, there is a special group set to occasionally discuss testing and other medical issues and share data between Palestine and Israel.

"Problems arise when we need to get information about patients in Jerusalem. Sometimes we cannot access the results or learn about the epidemiological situation of the Palestinians there.

We have 144 people sick in Jerusalem at the moment, but we have no data about some of these patients," Shakhra said, specifying that the fate of as many as half of these patients is unknown to the ministry.

The official said there were no such issues with regard to the situation in other cities, even though a designated Palestinian medical association is operating in Jerusalem.

"We want to help our nationals, because Jerusalem is our capital. We are going to raise this question again via our minister of health," Shakhra said.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palestine has grown to 482, including 4 fatalities.

