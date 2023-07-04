Palestine Ceases All Contact With Israel Amid IDF Operation - Reports

The Palestinian leadership has decided to stop all contacts with Israel, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Palestinian leadership has decided to stop all contacts with Israel, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday.

The leadership reportedly convened an emergency meeting of the heads of Palestinian factions in order to agree on a position to counter Israel's actions.

Israel began overnight its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aviation launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation would continue until its goals were achieved.