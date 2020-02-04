(@FahadShabbir)

Palestine has condemned the recent meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of Sudan's sovereign council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, in Uganda, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Tuesday, but added that Sudan, together with other Arab countries, still did not back the so-called deal of the century proposed by US President Donald Trump to settle the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Palestine has condemned the recent meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of Sudan's sovereign council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, in Uganda, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Tuesday, but added that Sudan, together with other Arab countries, still did not back the so-called deal of the century proposed by US President Donald Trump to settle the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Monday, during Netanyahu's state visit to Uganda, the two officials agreed to begin cooperation in restoring and normalizing relations between the two countries, which do not currently have diplomatic ties. At the same time, the Sudanese transitional government announced that it was not informed about the meeting and only learned about it via media reports.

"We condemn and are surprised that the meeting was held. Sudan is allegedly seeking the lifting of UN Security Council sanctions, on the other hand, the foreign ministry [of Sudan] said that they did not know about the meeting," the ambassador said at a press conference in Moscow.

The ambassador added that during the recent meeting of Arab League foreign ministers, the top Sudanese diplomat condemned the US peace plan.

Under the "deal of the century" unveiled by Trump in late January, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

The peace plan triggered a strong backlash, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital. The Arab League also rejected the peace plan, calling it "unjust," and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it.