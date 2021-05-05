UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Confirms Commitment To Holding Parliamentary Elections - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:14 PM

Palestine Confirms Commitment to Holding Parliamentary Elections - Foreign Minister

The Palestinian Authority is committed to holding the general elections, which were recently postponed until Israel guaranteed that the vote could also take place in East Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Palestinian Authority is committed to holding the general elections, which were recently postponed until Israel guaranteed that the vote could also take place in East Jerusalem, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Wednesday.

In late April, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the first Palestinian national elections in 15 years, scheduled for May 22, would be postponed. Abbas blamed Israel for hindering the vote in East Jerusalem. He said the vote would be postponed until Israel allowed the participation of East Jerusalem Palestinians in the elections.

"We talked about the circumstances that forced the Palestinian government to postpone the elections that were to be held on May 22 of this year.

We explained clearly and in detail what compelled us to make that decision. We also affirm the commitment of the Palestinian State to hold these elections and we affirm that these elections will take place in all the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem," al-Maliki said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The last parliamentary elections were held by Palestinians in 2006. After Abbas announced plans to hold elections on May 22, 2021, it created a rising expectation of rapprochement among the Palestinian factions.

Related Topics

Israel Moscow Russia Vote Jerusalem April May All Government

Recent Stories

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

2 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

26 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

44 minutes ago

PA panel decides to inspect small hydel projects

7 minutes ago

World urged to set up int'l medical corridor for K ..

7 minutes ago

Malaysia tightens curbs in capital as virus cases ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.