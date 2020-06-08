Palestine Court Cancels Abbas' Decree on Transferring Land to Russian Orthodox Church

UrduPoint.com
Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:16 PM

The High Court of Palestine canceled the decree of President Mahmoud Abbas transferring a plot of land in Hebron to the Russian Orthodox Ecclesiastical Mission in Jerusalem, Maan news agency reported on Monday

President Mahmoud Abbas decided in January 2017 to transfer the plot of land to the orthodox mission. The plot of land is remarkable as it is the site where Oak of Mamre, mentioned in the Bible, grows.

