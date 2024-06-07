Palestine create history by reaching third round of World Cup qualifiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Palestine created history when they booked a place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time following a goalless draw on Thursday against Lebanon in Doha.

On Thursday, Palestine, who came into the Group I match with seven points, only needed a draw to progress, and they got the desired result.

It will also mark the fourth consecutive time Palestine has booked their place in the AFC Asian Cup finals, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Manager Makram Daboub's men take on Australia on June 11 next. The Socceroos were a 2-0 winner against Bangladesh in Dhaka.