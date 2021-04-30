UrduPoint.com
Palestine Delays Elections Citing Impossibility To Hold Voting In East Jerusalem - Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:10 AM

Palestine Delays Elections Citing Impossibility to Hold Voting in East Jerusalem - Abbas

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Palestinian authorities decided to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections, President Mahmoud Abbas said, citing the impossibility to organize the voting in East Jerusalem.

"Over the Israeli refusal to let Palestine hold the election in the city of Jerusalem, the Palestinian leadership decided to delay the election initially scheduled for May 22," Abbas said on late Thursday, as quoted by the WAFA news agency.

"The Palestinian leadership has decided to form the national unity government that will respect all the international agreements, which were signed by the Palestine Liberation Organization," the president added.

