Palestine Denies Reports on Getting Pfizer Vaccine From Israel, Calls Them Baseless Rumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Palestinian Ministry of Health on Wednesday resolutely denied news that it had received doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Israel and called these reports unjustified rumors.

Last week, several Israeli news outlets reported that Israel had secretly transferred dozens of doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority after it made a request for "special humanitarian cases."

"The Palestinian Ministry of Health categorically refuted reports of the Hebrew-language media on receiving the coronavirus vaccines from Israel. ... [Israeli] media reports on the receipt of vaccines against the coronavirus by the Palestinian Authority are pure rumors and have no basis," the ministry said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

The Palestinian government is actively seeking to obtain vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, and the health ministry has contacted a number of companies to purchase the vaccine against the disease, the statement read.

On Monday, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, announced that Palestine became the first country in the middle East to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. The first delivery of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Palestine within a month.