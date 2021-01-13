UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Denies Reports On Getting Pfizer Vaccine From Israel, Calls Them Baseless Rumors

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:05 PM

Palestine Denies Reports on Getting Pfizer Vaccine From Israel, Calls Them Baseless Rumors

The Palestinian Ministry of Health on Wednesday resolutely denied news that it had received doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Israel and called these reports unjustified rumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Palestinian Ministry of Health on Wednesday resolutely denied news that it had received doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Israel and called these reports unjustified rumors.

Last week, several Israeli news outlets reported that Israel had secretly transferred dozens of doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority after it made a request for "special humanitarian cases."

"The Palestinian Ministry of Health categorically refuted reports of the Hebrew-language media on receiving the coronavirus vaccines from Israel. ... [Israeli] media reports on the receipt of vaccines against the coronavirus by the Palestinian Authority are pure rumors and have no basis," the ministry said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

The Palestinian government is actively seeking to obtain vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, and the health ministry has contacted a number of companies to purchase the vaccine against the disease, the statement read.

On Monday, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, announced that Palestine became the first country in the middle East to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. The first delivery of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Palestine within a month.

Related Topics

World Israel Palestine Russia Facebook Middle East Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump on brink of unprecedented second impeachment ..

46 seconds ago

Vatican Begins Vaccination Campaign Against COVID- ..

48 seconds ago

Pope Francis Receives First Dose of Pfizer's Vacci ..

50 seconds ago

South Korean Court Acquits Shincheonji Church Foun ..

59 minutes ago

2mln people will avail free health facilities unde ..

59 minutes ago

Jam Kamal orders inquiry against Ex-Commissioner Q ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.