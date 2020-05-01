UrduPoint.com
Palestine Detects 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Amounts to 517 - Health Minister

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine rose by 10 to 517 on Friday, Health Minister Mai Kaila said at a briefing.

"Ten new cases of cornavirus infection were detected in the Palestinian territories, the total number of infected reached 517," Kaila stated.

According to the health minister, the Palestinian National Authority decided to let 40,000 Palestinians travel to their jobs in Israel starting from Sunday on the condition that stay there for at least a month.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 3.2 million coronavirus cases and over 230,000 related deaths have been recorded globally, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

