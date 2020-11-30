Palestine Discussing With Russia Possibly Using Russian Covid-19 Vaccine - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Palestine is discussing with Russia potentially using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said Monday.

At an online conference organized by international information agency Rossiya Segodnya, the diplomat said the talks on cooperation in terms of vaccine had been ongoing for a long time.

"We are now looking into how many [doses] Russia can give us, and what the price could be. We have spoken about it to the ambassador of Jordan, too, because Palestine and Jordan may have a joint production at the third stage," the ambassador said.