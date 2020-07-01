Palestine Envoy Commends Call by UK Labor Official to Ban West Bank Settlement Imports

The United Kingdom is becoming more amenable to the option of imposing economic and diplomatic sanctions on Israel for its annexation policies in Palestine, making it possible for London to lead a global campaign against Israel's annexation plans, Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot told Sputnik, after the UK shadow minister proposed to ban imports from illegal settlements in the West Bank

"There is a movement in the [UK] Parliament, there is a movement in the political parties... there is a movement in civil society, there was a letter urging for sanctions to be imposed by the head of the foreign and defense committee in the House of Lords. We really believe that the UK can lead a global campaign to prevent annexation and to advance peace in the region," the ambassador said.

Lisa Nandy, the UK shadow foreign secretary, said on Saturday that the United Kingdom should ban the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements on the West Bank if the Israeli government presses ahead with annexation plans this week.

"We are following all this, we say that banning settlements' products are not�sanctions, it is the application of the existing law. It is like products of ivory or the blood diamond industry. What do you do with it? You simply ban it," the diplomat said.

The Palestinian embassy in London has regular interactions with civil society leaders, parliamentarians and the opposition over the matter, the diplomat said.

The diplomat also recalled a letter signed by some 150 UK parliamentarians, including former Conservative cabinet ministers, urging UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose economic sanctions against Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government delivers on its threat to annex parts of the West Bank.

According to Zolmot, mounting international opposition and warnings that the annexation would kill off a future Palestinian state are not enough if the international community does not impose sanctions on Israel.

"Annexation is a crime according to international law. In order to prevent it, the world and the UK need to impose sanctions on Israel," he said, adding that a sanctions regime should be applied by those countries who still have not done it.

The embassy is also focusing on the issue of the recognition of the state of Palestine, the ambassador said.

"If we really want to prevent annexation and to apply international law, the world must recognize the two states, I mean those who didn't recognize it still, including the UK," Zomlot said.

Netanyahu's plan to extend Israeli sovereignty over some 30 percent of the West Bank that is supposed to be voted on later this week is opposed by a number of countries and the United Nations. Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to abandon it and to commit to dialogue with the support of the international community.