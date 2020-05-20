UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Exits All Agreements With Israel, US As Israel Intends To Annex Lands - Abbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Palestine Exits All Agreements With Israel, US as Israel Intends to Annex Lands - Abbas

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Palestine decided to terminate all agreements with Israel and the United States amid the Israeli government's intentions to annex Palestinian lands, the head of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas said live on Al Jazeera broadcaster.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian state are relieving themselves of all obligations under all agreements with the governments of the United States and Israel, including those related to security, starting today," Abbas said.

From now on, the Palestinian leader called on Israel to bear full responsibility to the international community as an "occupying force in the occupied territory of Palestine."

Palestine insists on its right to become member of international organizations, Abbas said.

"Today we continue to demand the accession of the State of Palestine to international organizations and institutions, in which we are not yet included," he said.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine United States All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

12 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

57 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

1 hour ago

Small Children May Need Masks Amid Threat of COVID ..

28 minutes ago

Lebanon Extends State of Emergency Until June 7 - ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.