Palestine Exits All Agreements With Israel, US as Israel Intends to Annex Lands - Abbas

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Palestine decided to terminate all agreements with Israel and the United States amid the Israeli government's intentions to annex Palestinian lands, the head of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas said live on Al Jazeera broadcaster.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian state are relieving themselves of all obligations under all agreements with the governments of the United States and Israel, including those related to security, starting today," Abbas said.

From now on, the Palestinian leader called on Israel to bear full responsibility to the international community as an "occupying force in the occupied territory of Palestine."

Palestine insists on its right to become member of international organizations, Abbas said.

"Today we continue to demand the accession of the State of Palestine to international organizations and institutions, in which we are not yet included," he said.