Palestine Extends State of Emergency Over COVID-19 for Month - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has extended the state of emergency over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a month, WAFA reported.

"We have decided to extend the state of emergency in Palestine for another 30 days, starting tomorrow, February 2," Abbas said.

In the past week, Palestine has seen a decrease in the level of coronavirus incidence. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases in Palestine is 179,505, and 2,023 people have died from the disease.