Palestine Extends State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 For Month - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:10 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has extended the state of emergency over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a month, WAFA reported.

"We have decided to extend the state of emergency in Palestine for another 30 days, starting tomorrow, February 2," Abbas said.

In the past week, Palestine has seen a decrease in the level of coronavirus incidence. According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of cases in Palestine is 179,505, and 2,023 people have died from the disease.

More Stories From World

