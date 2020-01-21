Palestine hopes that following elections in Israel, its new leadership will be open to discussing peace, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Palestine hopes that following elections in Israel, its new leadership will be open to discussing peace, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Israel will hold snap elections on March 2 after both the government and opposition failed to create a coalition government following two inconclusive elections in April and September.

"Israel is going into elections on March 2 and we hope there will new a new leadership in Israel that is ready to talk peace with Palestinians and ready to end occupation," Shtayyeh said.