UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Hopes Israel's New Leadership After Election To Be Ready To Discuss Peace

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:13 PM

Palestine Hopes Israel's New Leadership After Election to Be Ready to Discuss Peace

Palestine hopes that following elections in Israel, its new leadership will be open to discussing peace, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Palestine hopes that following elections in Israel, its new leadership will be open to discussing peace, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Israel will hold snap elections on March 2 after both the government and opposition failed to create a coalition government following two inconclusive elections in April and September.

"Israel is going into elections on March 2 and we hope there will new a new leadership in Israel that is ready to talk peace with Palestinians and ready to end occupation," Shtayyeh said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Palestine March April September Government Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Emirates Inte ..

46 minutes ago

International Energy Agency Chief Say US to Remain ..

3 minutes ago

IEA Chief Says Germany's Coal Phase-Out Plan to Ha ..

3 minutes ago

IEA Chief Says EU Green Deal Can Help Europe Becom ..

3 minutes ago

ICRC Expresses Concern Over Water Supply Disruptio ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.