Palestine Hopes Putin Visit To Yield Deals On Visa-Free Travel, Statistical Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

Palestine and Russia, during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Bethlehem next week, are expected to conclude deals that will facilitate the free movement of students and diplomats, and establish cooperation between national statistical agencies, Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Palestine and Russia, during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Bethlehem next week, are expected to conclude deals that will facilitate the free movement of students and diplomats, and establish cooperation between national statistical agencies, Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

"We are preparing that the two sides will sign two documents.

One is regarding a free movement of diplomats and students, and the other one is a document related to cooperation in the field of statistics. We are going to sign an agreement between Palestinian and Russian statistic institutes," Nofal said.

Putin is set to visit Palestine on January 23, a day after attending commemorative events in Israel dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

