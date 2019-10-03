UrduPoint.com
Palestine Hopes Russia Will Expand Presence In Middle East - Ambassador

Palestine welcomes Russia's presence in the Middle East and hopes for its expansion, Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Nofal said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Palestine welcomes Russia's presence in the middle East and hopes for its expansion, Palestinian Ambassador in Moscow Abdel Nofal said on Thursday.

"We welcome the presence of Russia in the Middle East and hope for its expansion, given Russia's high authority, clear vision and foreign policy based on resolving problems on the basis of international law and in the framework of international cooperation," Nofal said at a conference.

According to him, the Russian presence is a positive and important factor in strengthening regional stability and security.

Russia has historically been actively present in the Middle East and engaged in regional affairs.

Moscow, in particular, is a member of the Middle East Quartet, which also includes the European Union, the United Nations, the United States. The group continues to make efforts aimed at bringing Israelis and Palestinians to the negotiation table, even when the peace process is deadlocked.

In Syria, Russia has played an important role in helping President Bashar Assad's government defeat terrorism, reconstruct the country and create conditions for launching a political settlement process between the conflicting parties.

Russian diplomats also took huge efforts to reach the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, which was bringing positive results before the United States' unilateral withdrawal three years later.

