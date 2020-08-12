UrduPoint.com
Palestine Hopes To Be Among First To Receive Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:59 PM

Palestine Hopes to Be Among First to Receive Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Ambassador

Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Arab nation was looking forward to receiving Russia's new vaccine against the coronavirus

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Arab nation was looking forward to receiving Russia's new vaccine against the coronavirus.

"Palestine hopes to become one of the first countries to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus, the creation of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin," Nofal said.

According to the ambassador, the health ministers of both countries are expected to hold a joint videoconference.

"Palestinian-Russian relations are very good, and we hope that Russia will put us first in its priorities," Nofal noted.

Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, the vaccine was named Sputnik V. Putin endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks.

