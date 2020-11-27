UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Hopes To Engage In Next Munich Group Meeting With Israel, US - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Palestine Hopes to Engage in Next Munich Group Meeting With Israel, US - Foreign Minister

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Palestinian Authority hopes to attend the next meeting of the so-called Munich Group and expects that Israel and the US will also participate, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Palestinian National Authority Riyad al-Maliki said during the MED 2020 virtual conference.

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a telephone conversation, in which they discussed the possibility of a meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the Palestinian Authority and Israel, as well as the four countries of the Munich Group, according to the Palestinian media.

"For us these are very important elements that will encourage us to move forward. That's why when we look at the Munich Group being proposed by France, Germany, Jordan and Egypt, we are ready to receive the invitation from them to attend the meeting in the next two weeks. If there is a possibility for such group to meet soon, will they be inviting the Palestinian and Israeli foreign ministers for discussions? This for us is an important opportunity in order to talk about the possibility to renew negotiations and to see that Europe and the Arab world will be embracing such initiative," al-Maliki said.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of Europe's commitment to the two-state solution and its determination to cooperate with Palestine on the issue.

"We were very encouraged to hear the European foreign minister talking about their commitment to the two-state solution and that they want to work with the Palestinians, they want to renew negotiations," al-Maliki said.

According to the foreign minister, the US plays an important role in the middle East peace process, and its participation in the Munich Group meeting is crucial.

"If such meeting takes place, we would like very much to invite Biden administration to take part, because we cannot move forward without the Americans," al-Maliki said.

The Munich Group is a negotiation platform established by Germany, France, Egypt and Jordan with an aim to promote the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. In September, foreign ministers of the group's countries met in Amman and called for a resumption of talks between the two sides, reaffirming their support for a two-state solution as the only way to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Related Topics

World Israel Palestine Europe Egypt France German Germany Munich Amman Middle East Angela Merkel September 2020 Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

21 minutes ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

1 hour ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.