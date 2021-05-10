UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Hoping For Quartet-Hosted Int'l MidEast Conference In 2021- Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:24 PM

Palestine Hoping for Quartet-Hosted Int'l MidEast Conference in 2021- Ambassador to Russia

The Palestinian Authority hopes that the Middle East Quartet Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations will organize an international Middle East conference some time at the end of 2021, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik, adding that it would be best if Moscow hosted the summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Palestinian Authority hopes that the middle East Quartet Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations will organize an international Middle East conference some time at the end of 2021, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik, adding that it would be best if Moscow hosted the summit.

According to Nofal, "a ministerial meeting of the Quartet on the Middle East settlement is needed to prepare an international conference."

"The situation in the Middle East is challenging, the international conference is needed. Bringing together 20-25 countries three to five countries from Europe, as well as Japan, Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, maybe such countries that have good relations with Israel would be a good idea.

At this conference, a time frame should be set for finding a solution, otherwise, dark times will come," the ambassador said.

The diplomat added that Palestine would ask the Quartet to convene a meeting to discuss the details of such a conference.

"We hope that it will be held by the end of the year. We hope that the situation with the coronavirus will allow it to be conducted in person," Nofal noted.

The ambassador further stressed that the Quartet would decide where and when the conference could be held.

"We hope Moscow will host it," Nofal added.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Europe Egypt European Union Japan United States Saudi Arabia Middle East From Best Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.