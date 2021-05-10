The Palestinian Authority hopes that the Middle East Quartet Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations will organize an international Middle East conference some time at the end of 2021, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik, adding that it would be best if Moscow hosted the summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Palestinian Authority hopes that the middle East Quartet Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations will organize an international Middle East conference some time at the end of 2021, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik, adding that it would be best if Moscow hosted the summit.

According to Nofal, "a ministerial meeting of the Quartet on the Middle East settlement is needed to prepare an international conference."

"The situation in the Middle East is challenging, the international conference is needed. Bringing together 20-25 countries three to five countries from Europe, as well as Japan, Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, maybe such countries that have good relations with Israel would be a good idea.

At this conference, a time frame should be set for finding a solution, otherwise, dark times will come," the ambassador said.

The diplomat added that Palestine would ask the Quartet to convene a meeting to discuss the details of such a conference.

"We hope that it will be held by the end of the year. We hope that the situation with the coronavirus will allow it to be conducted in person," Nofal noted.

The ambassador further stressed that the Quartet would decide where and when the conference could be held.

"We hope Moscow will host it," Nofal added.