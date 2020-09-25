Palestine Leader Abbas Proposes Convening International Peace Conference 'Early Next Year'

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Friday urged the United Nations to convene early next year an international conference to relaunch the Middle East peace process with an ultimate aim of putting an end to the Israeli occupation

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Friday urged the United Nations to convene early next year an international conference to relaunch the Middle East peace process with an ultimate aim of putting an end to the Israeli occupation.

"I call on the Secretary General of the United Nations [Antonio Guterres] to start preparations in cooperation with the Quartet [Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations] and the Security Council for an international conference early next year that brings together all relevant parties," Abbas said in a prerecorded video address to the UN General Assembly.

Abbas said the conference should have a full authority to launch a genuine peace process based on international law and relevant terms of reference.

"It should aim to end the occupation, grant the Palestinian people their freedom and independence in their own state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as capital and to settle all final status issues, notably the refugee question," Abbas said.

The Palestinian leader denounced the US-brokered agreements the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed with Israel as a violation of the principles of a just and lasting solution under international law and of the Arab peace initiative that offered Israel normalization as a prize for ending the occupation of Palestinian territories.