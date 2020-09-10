Palestine Liberation Organization Said May Leave Arab League Over UAE-Israel Deal -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has voiced a threat to leave the Arab League over the situation around the UAE-Israel reconciliation agreement, media reported.

The Palestinian authorities proposed a draft statement for the Arab League to condemn the UAE-Israel deal, but the Persian Gulf kingdoms, along with Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Sudan, rejected the document, Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

Another draft statement was proposed by the UAE itself, and Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said the organization might leave the Arab League in case of the document's adoption.

The sources added that the UAE draft statement had been withdrawn from the agenda.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan vowed to publish a joint statement based on the PLO-proposed document, but that has not been done yet.

The UAE-Israel agreement to normalize bilateral relations was brokered by the United States and is expected to be signed in Washington next week. It makes the UAE the third Arab country to have a full peace deal with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Two main Palestinian movements - Fatah and Hamas - have rejected the agreement.