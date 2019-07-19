UrduPoint.com
Palestine Must Strengthen Relations With Russia - Palestinian Politician

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

The Palestinian government must strengthen its ties with Russia and sign agreements with it in various spheres, Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Abu Ahmed Fouad told Sputnik on Friday

In June, a two-day summit, organized by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, took place in Bahrain, during which the participants discussed the US initiative to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Palestinian administration boycotted the forum, having considered it an attempt to bribe them. Russia did not participate in the summit as well.

" ...it is necessary for the Palestinian authorities to strengthen relations with Russia and sign mutually beneficial agreements in various spheres, including the economy, because Russia is a country that carries weight on the international arena.

No one is capable of defeating it," Fouad said.

Since the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995, the Palestinian peace process essentially stopped in its tracks. The insurmountable obstacle for any meaningful settlement is the issue of borders and the Jewish settlements in the West bank of the Jordan river. The Palestinians demand reverting to the pre-Six-Day War borders, with a possible land exchange. Israel, on its part, rejects the idea.

Recently, the Trump administration has begun unveiling what it calls "the ultimate deal," which is supposed to achieve lasting peace in the region. However, the effort, spearheaded by Jared Kushner, a notorious Zionist, is considered by many to be tilted toward Israel.

