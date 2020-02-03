UrduPoint.com
Palestine Not Ruling Out New Intra-Palestinian Talks In Moscow Amid Anger Over Trump Deal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:42 PM

Palestine Not Ruling Out New Intra-Palestinian Talks in Moscow Amid Anger Over Trump Deal

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal did not rule out on Monday that Palestinian factions could gather for a new round of talks in Moscow in a bid to reconcile and unite in the face of US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal did not rule out on Monday that Palestinian factions could gather for a new round of talks in Moscow in a bid to reconcile and unite in the face of US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century."

In February, Moscow hosted the third intra-Palestinian meeting in a bid to find ways to overcome the years-long discord between the Fatah movement and Hamas.

"We hope that Moscow will host talks between the Palestinian factions soon. We will discuss reconciliation, and we are serious about it. If we achieve progress on the reconciliation issue, its culmination will be in Moscow," Nofal said, while speaking at a rally of solidarity with the Palestinian people in Moscow.

He condemned the United States' "stillborn" peace plan, describing it as a part of political campaign of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ambassador stressed that the deal would never garner support among Palestinians, Arab nations and Muslims.

"One of the results of the 'deal of the century' is Palestinian unity. In this context, a delegation will be in Gaza in a few days to discuss all issues," he said.

According to Nofal, Palestine insists on convening a new conference on the Arab-Israeli settlement, "with a new international mechanism where Russia will play a leading role." Palestine will never accept any "US sponsorship" of the peace process, he added.

Under the peace plan, unveiled by Trump on Tuesday, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." A demilitarized Palestinian state, in turn, is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has firmly rejected the plan, insisting on restoring Palestine's pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital.

