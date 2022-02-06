GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Palestinian ruling factions praised the African Union on Sunday for delaying Israel's accreditation as observer state, a status it was granted unilaterally last year by the chairman of the bloc's commission.

The Fatah political alliance said in a statement that it "welcomes the African Union's decision to suspend the granting of the observer status to Israel as a victory."

The rival Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it appreciated the member states that opposed Israel's accreditation for "reaffirming and supporting legitimate rights of our people.

"

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chair of the 55-nation bloc's commission, defended his decision to grant Israel the observer status last July, arguing in a statement that 44 Union members had diplomatic ties with the country.

Faki's decision was disputed by Palestine, Algeria, Nigeria and South Africa, who demanded that Israel's status should be revoked.

A source in the Algerian foreign ministry told Sputnik earlier on Sunday that African Union leaders had decided to suspend Israel's status. A seven-member committee will be set up to look into the issue.