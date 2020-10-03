Palestine Prolongs Coronavirus-linked State of Emergency for 1 Month - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has extended the coronavirus-linked state of emergency for a month, Palestinian media reported.

The decree of Abbas will be effective starting from Saturday, the WAFA news agency reported on late Friday.

The state of emergency over the COVID-19 was introduced in Palestine on March 5.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 34.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Palestine has confirmed more than 40,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 300 deaths.