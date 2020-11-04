UrduPoint.com
Palestine Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked State Of Emergency For 1 Month - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Palestine Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked State of Emergency for 1 Month - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to prolong the coronavirus-linked state of emergency for a month, media reported.

The state of emergency will be extended for 30 days starting from Tuesday, the WAFA news agency reported on late Tuesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 47.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 1.21 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Palestine has confirmed 67,184 new COVID-19 cases so far, with 573 fatalities.

More Stories From World

