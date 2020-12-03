UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked State Of Emergency For Month ” President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Palestine Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked State of Emergency for Month ” President

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) AZA, December 3 (Sputnik) ” Palestine has decided to prolong the state of emergency introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic for a month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

The state of emergency over COVID-19 was introduced in Palestine on March 5.

"We have decided to prolong the state of emergency in Palestine for 30 days more, starting from December 3," Abbas said on late Wednesday.

The president said he had tasked the Palestinian government with taking measures to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have [also] agreed with various countries and relevant organizations on providing us with the big volume of the vaccine against the coronavirus. Hopefully, that will manage to protect us from this pandemic," Abbas added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 64.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.48 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Palestine has confirmed more than 90,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 760 deaths.

Related Topics

World Palestine March December From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

3 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

2 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

2 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.