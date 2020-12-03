GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) AZA, December 3 (Sputnik) ” Palestine has decided to prolong the state of emergency introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic for a month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

The state of emergency over COVID-19 was introduced in Palestine on March 5.

"We have decided to prolong the state of emergency in Palestine for 30 days more, starting from December 3," Abbas said on late Wednesday.

The president said he had tasked the Palestinian government with taking measures to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have [also] agreed with various countries and relevant organizations on providing us with the big volume of the vaccine against the coronavirus. Hopefully, that will manage to protect us from this pandemic," Abbas added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 64.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.48 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Palestine has confirmed more than 90,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 760 deaths.