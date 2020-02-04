Palestine Ready for Demilitarization If It Becomes Fully Independent State - Ambassador

Palestine will agree to demilitarization only if other conditions, including the creation of a fully independent Palestinian state, are met, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Palestine will agree to demilitarization only if other conditions, including the creation of a fully independent Palestinian state, are met, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Tuesday.

"It is not a problem for us to become a demilitarized state in the proper sense, if there is a serious agreement on the creation of two states, if all the requirements of our people are met," the ambassador said at a press conference in Moscow.

Under the "deal of the century," a peace plan for settling the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict unveiled by US President Donald Trump in late January, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital.

" Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The right of return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral land remains off the table.

The peace plan triggered a strong backlash with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem, not adjacent villages, as its capital. The Arab League also rejected the peace plan, calling it "unjust," and urged the international community to counter any Israeli attempt to implement it.