UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Ready For Fivefold Boost In Trade With Russia, Attract Investment - Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Palestine Ready for Fivefold Boost in Trade With Russia, Attract Investment - Minister

Palestine aims for an up to fivefold increase in trade volume with Russia and hopes to start out bilateral investments, Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled al-Osaily told Sputnik in an interview on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Palestine aims for an up to fivefold increase in trade volume with Russia and hopes to start out bilateral investments, Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled al-Osaily told Sputnik in an interview on Thursday.

Al-Osaily is currently in Moscow with two delegations one representing the state and the other business. He is to take part in the session of the Russian-Palestinian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation which is due to take place on Friday.

"I want really to put all my efforts to increase the trade between the two countries as well as, if we can, start also investment in both [directions]. So it is very important we work in the last two-three months concentrating on this mission. This time ... we will do our utmost to affect the relations positively, to duplicate or even to make it five times or more than the [current] volume of trade," al-Osaily said.

In 2018, trade between Russia and Palestine totaled over $5 million, almost twice as much as last year, with largest sectors being metals (33 percent) and agriculture (30 percent).

The minister stressed that for him, as for someone of a private sector background, the positive impact of economic cooperation on political affairs between states was hard to overestimate.

"We look at Russia as [as] our best friend in the world who supports the Palestinian rights all the time, in the past and now and hopefully also in the future," al-Osaily said.

According to the minister, Palestine aims to both open new areas cooperation and optimize existing ones. For example, Palestine previously used to import raw aluminum from Russia through a Swiss company before signing a deal to get the aluminum directly.

Other areas of interest for bilateral trade and investments include other raw materials, agriculture, plastic, leather and shoes, among others.

Related Topics

World Import Business Palestine Moscow Russia Agriculture Company 2018 All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

7 minutes ago

Djokovic sends Serbia through as France knocked ou ..

17 seconds ago

PBM starts programme to implant cochlear device in ..

19 seconds ago

Strategy being devised for better cotton productio ..

20 seconds ago

Supreme Court disposes of petition regarding Sahiw ..

22 seconds ago

Man killed on road in Khanewal

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.