Palestine Ready to Attend if Biden Supports Conference on 2-State Solution- Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Palestine is prepared to attend an international conference aimed at reaching a two state solution if Joe Biden - projected by US media networks to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election - is willing to support such a gathering, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh said in Tuesday.

"We are calling for our right for self-determination... Our strategy is very clear: we want two states through peaceful means on the negotiating table," Shtayyeh said. "We are ready for three things. One, international conference on the basis of international law, under the auspices of the quartet, we are ready for that. If President Biden is ready for this, we will be more than happy to attend."

Shtayyeh said a second option would be for Palestine to resume talks with Israel right away if Israel is ready to resuming the talks from where they ended in 2014.

"And what was the agenda of these talks - Jerusalem, refugees, borders, security and water," he said.

"The third, as I said earlier... the moment Israel is ready to respect the agreement, we are ready to engage. Very simple."

Shtayyeh also noted that a Palestinian engagement has four dimensions - a political-security one, but also economic, financial and legal.

"So, we will sit down with the Israelis and see where things are going," Shtayyeh said. "The two state solution is the only option for both of us because the rest of it is a disaster for us and for the Israelis. It is not sustainable for them, it is not sustainable for us... We are committed to direct negotiations or we are ready for an international conference."

The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict envisages an independent state of Palestine alongside the state of Israel, west of the Jordan River. The boundary between the two states is still subject of dispute, with Palestinian and Arab leaders insisting on the 1967 borders that are not accepted by Israel.