UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Ready To Attend If Biden Supports Conference On 2-State Solution- Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Palestine Ready to Attend if Biden Supports Conference on 2-State Solution- Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Palestine is prepared to attend an international conference aimed at reaching a two state solution if Joe Biden - projected by US media networks to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election - is willing to support such a gathering, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh said in Tuesday.

"We are calling for our right for self-determination... Our strategy is very clear: we want two states through peaceful means on the negotiating table," Shtayyeh said. "We are ready for three things. One, international conference on the basis of international law, under the auspices of the quartet, we are ready for that. If President Biden is ready for this, we will be more than happy to attend."

Shtayyeh said a second option would be for Palestine to resume talks with Israel right away if Israel is ready to resuming the talks from where they ended in 2014.

"And what was the agenda of these talks - Jerusalem, refugees, borders, security and water," he said.

"The third, as I said earlier... the moment Israel is ready to respect the agreement, we are ready to engage. Very simple."

Shtayyeh also noted that a Palestinian engagement has four dimensions - a political-security one, but also economic, financial and legal.

"So, we will sit down with the Israelis and see where things are going," Shtayyeh said. "The two state solution is the only option for both of us because the rest of it is a disaster for us and for the Israelis. It is not sustainable for them, it is not sustainable for us... We are committed to direct negotiations or we are ready for an international conference."

The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict envisages an independent state of Palestine alongside the state of Israel, west of the Jordan River. The boundary between the two states is still subject of dispute, with Palestinian and Arab leaders insisting on the 1967 borders that are not accepted by Israel.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Palestine Water Jerusalem 2020 Media From Refugee Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

44 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

41 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

43 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

17 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.