Palestine Ready to Reengage With US Under Biden, Already Had Indirect Contacts - Malki

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Palestine is ready to restore dialogue with the United States when projected president-elect Joe Biden comes to power and has already had indirect contacts with his team, Riyad Malki, minister of foreign affairs and expatriates of the Palestinian National Authority, said on Thursday.

"We know that less than two months is left for the Trump administration, and we are optimistic regarding the new administration in Washington, president-elect Biden. Indirectly we have had contacts with his team, and we are hopeful that we will be able to re-engage again with the new administration in Washington after January," Malki told the virtual MED 2020 conference.

Palestine has also taken note of statements by Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, about the intention to work toward rapprochement with the Palestinian Authority, the minister continued.

"There are enough reasons for us to re-engage with the new US administration ... President Mahmoud Abbas was one of the first to congratulate president-elect Biden for his success, and we have asked to have a phone call with president Biden. We are waiting for them to define the specific time for such telephone call to take place," he added.