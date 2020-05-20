UrduPoint.com
Palestine Ready To Resolve Conflict With Israel Through Creation Of Two States - Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:40 AM

Palestine Ready to Resolve Conflict With Israel Through Creation of Two States - Abbas

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) was once again ready to resolve the conflict with Israel on the basis of a decision to create two states.

The Palestinian leader said this in a televised speech to the country's leadership.

"We reiterate our readiness to resolve the conflict with Israel on the basis of the decision to create two states, and readiness for the presence of a third party on the borders between the two states," Abbas said in his speech.

