Palestine Ready To Sever Relations With US Over Recognition Of Israeli Settlements - Mahmoud Abbas

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

Palestine Ready to Sever Relations With US Over Recognition of Israeli Settlements - Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday the Palestinian leadership is taking decisive steps to counteract the White House's stance on Israeli settlements voiced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and is ready to completely break off relations with the White House

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday the Palestinian leadership is taking decisive steps to counteract the White House's stance on Israeli settlements voiced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and is ready to completely break off relations with the White House.

On November 18, Pompeo said that the US did not consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories to be illegal, a statement which went against decades of international law and US policy in relation to the settlements.

"The Palestinian leadership does not intend to stand aside from what is happening. Last week, we began our consultations with political forces on the steps that should be taken to counter the position taken by the Americans, we are even ready to break off completely all relations with them, " Abbas said in an interview with Russian journalists.

Your Thoughts and Comments

