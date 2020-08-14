Palestine Recalls Ambassador From Abu Dhabi Over UAE-Israeli Pact

Palestine announced on Thursday it was recalling its top diplomat in Abu Dhabi in protest over the United Arab Emirates' decision to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Palestine announced on Thursday it was recalling its top diplomat in Abu Dhabi in protest over the United Arab Emirates' decision to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel.

"Based on the instructions of President Mahmoud Abbas...

and following the trilateral statement by the US, Israel and UAE, to normalize Israeli-Emirati relations, the Palestinian ambassador was summoned from the UAE immediately," the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has denounced the deal, which was revealed earlier in the day by US President Donald Trump, saying Palestine saw it as an act of aggression against its people.

Under the peace deal, Israel and the UAE will exchange embassies and sign a package of bilateral agreements. Israel will put on hold its plan to annex parts of the West Bank, although it has not been entirely scrapped.