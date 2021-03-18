Palestine Receives 61,440 Vaccine Doses Through COVAX - UNICEF

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Palestine has received 61,440 doses of a vaccine via the COVAX mechanism, the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday.

"Some 61,440 #COVAX vaccine doses arrived today for both #WestBank and #Gaza, to be handed over to Palestine MoH [Ministry of Health] ahead of its Sunday launch of National Vaccine Deployment Plan," UNICEF said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian health ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said that 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered to Palestine from March 17-18.

The vaccine rollout will begin on Sunday, the spokesman added, noting that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be stored until there is a scientific conclusion on its suitability by the World Health Organization. The vaccine's use was halted in several countries worldwide after reports on several cases of post-inoculation side effects such as thrombosis. The matter is under investigation by the European Medicines Agency.

In February, the UAE sent 20,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to the Gaza Strip.