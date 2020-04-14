UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Records 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up To 320 - Government Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Palestine Records 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up to 320 - Government Spokesman

Palestine has confirmed a total of 320 coronavirus cases, with ten of them having been registered over the past day, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Palestine has confirmed a total of 320 coronavirus cases, with ten of them having been registered over the past day, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, said on Tuesday.

"The total number of [people] infected with the coronavirus has reached 320," Melhem wrote on Twitter, adding that ten more COVID-19 patients were confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday.

The spokesman also noted that among those ten infected was a one-year-old girl.

The total number of recoveries has increased to 64.

Related Topics

Palestine Twitter Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCC agrees to extends lockdown for another ten day ..

38 seconds ago

Government taking steps to raise Covid-19 testing ..

32 seconds ago

KP conveys suggestions to federal government on co ..

34 seconds ago

Moscow to Start Checking Vehicles Entering City fo ..

1 minute ago

Chernobyl Fires Show No Impact on Poland's Radiati ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zafar shares tips to save people from stress i ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.