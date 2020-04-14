Palestine Records 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up to 320 - Government Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Palestine has confirmed a total of 320 coronavirus cases, with ten of them having been registered over the past day, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, said on Tuesday.

"The total number of [people] infected with the coronavirus has reached 320," Melhem wrote on Twitter, adding that ten more COVID-19 patients were confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday.

The spokesman also noted that among those ten infected was a one-year-old girl.

The total number of recoveries has increased to 64.