Palestine Records 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up To 320 - Government Spokesman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Palestine has confirmed a total of 320 coronavirus cases, with ten of them having been registered over the past day, Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, said on Tuesday.
"The total number of [people] infected with the coronavirus has reached 320," Melhem wrote on Twitter, adding that ten more COVID-19 patients were confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday.
The spokesman also noted that among those ten infected was a one-year-old girl.
The total number of recoveries has increased to 64.