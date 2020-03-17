Palestine Records 2 New Coronavirus Cases - Authority

Two more people in the Palestinian territories have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 41, the spokesman for the Palestinian Authority said Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Two more people in the Palestinian territories have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 41, the spokesman for the Palestinian Authority said Tuesday.

"Two more cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the West Bank," Ibrahim Melhem was quoted as saying in a press release.

Both infected have recently been to Germany, he added.

The COVID-19 respiratory disease has spread from China to more 150 than countries and territories since December. The virus has infected over 179,800 people globally, killing more than 7,000.