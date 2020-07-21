Palestine records 468 new COVID-19 cases, 10,520 in total

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

RAMALLAH -- Palestine recorded on Monday 468 new COVID-19 cases in its territories, raising the total number to 10,520, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"Since March 5, the health ministry has recorded 10,520 cases, including 66 deaths and 2,095 recoveries, and 8,359 others are receiving medical care," the ministry said in a press statement.

RABAT -- Morocco registered 326 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the tally in the North African country to 17,562, the health ministry said.

The number of the cured patients has increased to 15,132 with 211 new recoveries, while the death toll from the virus stood at 276, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, at a press briefing.

DUBAI -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced 271 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 57,193.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that 352 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 49,621.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 340.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including three imported cases and eight locally-transmitted ones.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

HARARE -- Zimbabwe recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the total confirmed cases to 1,713 and the death toll to 26.

The new infections include 21 imported cases and 81 local ones.

BRASILIA -- Two members of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet said they had contracted COVID-19 on Monday.

Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and Minister of Citizenship Onyx Lorenzoni announced that their tests came back positive. They began treatment immediately and would continue to work from home.

ANKARA -- Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 931 on Monday to 220,572, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 17 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,508, he tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 43,404 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 4,316,781, he said.