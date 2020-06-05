UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Refuses Tax Transfers From Israel After Ending Cooperation - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:43 AM

Palestine Refuses Tax Transfers From Israel After Ending Cooperation - Spokesman

The Palestinian government has refused to accept Israeli monthly tax transfers for goods produced within its territory, according to spokesman Ibrahim Milhim, as the country has cut its ties with Israel

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Palestinian government has refused to accept Israeli monthly tax transfers for goods produced within its territory, according to spokesman Ibrahim Milhim, as the country has cut its ties with Israel.

"The Palestinian government rejected its regular tax transfer from Israel for May 2020 , implementing its announcement to end coordination with Israel," the spokesman tweeted.

In late May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with the United States and Israel, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioning the potential annexation of the Jordan River's West Bank territories.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Bank United States May 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

16 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

19 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

19 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.