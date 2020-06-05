Palestine Refuses Tax Transfers From Israel After Ending Cooperation - Spokesman

The Palestinian government has refused to accept Israeli monthly tax transfers for goods produced within its territory, according to spokesman Ibrahim Milhim, as the country has cut its ties with Israel

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Palestinian government has refused to accept Israeli monthly tax transfers for goods produced within its territory, according to spokesman Ibrahim Milhim, as the country has cut its ties with Israel.

"The Palestinian government rejected its regular tax transfer from Israel for May 2020 , implementing its announcement to end coordination with Israel," the spokesman tweeted.

In late May, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to terminate all treaties with the United States and Israel, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioning the potential annexation of the Jordan River's West Bank territories.