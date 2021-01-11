(@FahadShabbir)

Palestine became the first country in the Middle East to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Palestine became the first country in the middle East to register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Monday.

"The Sputnik V vaccine's high quality and efficacy are stimulating growing interest from more and more countries. This translates into a wider geography of its registration, delivery and production.

� We are happy that on top of Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America Sputnik V will now also be present in the Middle East. This will allow us to further combine forces for a quicker joint victory over the coronavirus infection by guaranteeing access to an effective and safe vaccine for more countries and their people," Dmitriev said, as quoted in the RDIF press release.

According to the press release, the first delivery of the vaccine will arrive in Palestine within a month.