UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Reports 6 New Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Palestine Reports 6 New Coronavirus Cases

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine rose by six to 507 on Wednesday, Health Minister Mai Kaila said.

"Six new infections with the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Palestinian territories. The total number of infected people has reached 507," she told reporters.

More than a half of those infected live in East Jerusalem, the minister added.

Related Topics

Palestine Jerusalem Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

49 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

49 minutes ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.