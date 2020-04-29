Palestine Reports 6 New Coronavirus Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine rose by six to 507 on Wednesday, Health Minister Mai Kaila said.

"Six new infections with the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Palestinian territories. The total number of infected people has reached 507," she told reporters.

More than a half of those infected live in East Jerusalem, the minister added.