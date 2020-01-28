UrduPoint.com
Palestine Requests Arab League Emergency Meeting After Peace Deal Announcement- Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Palestine has asked the Arab League to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday in connection with US President Donald Trump's plans to unveil his Israel-Palestine peace agreement, the so-called deal of the century, to the public, Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh said on Tuesday, as reported by the official WAFA news agency

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Palestine has asked the Arab League to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday in connection with US President Donald Trump's plans to unveil his Israel-Palestine peace agreement, the so-called deal of the century, to the public, Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh said on Tuesday, as reported by the official WAFA news agency.

According to the ambassador, Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the proposed ministerial meeting on Saturday. The calling of an emergency session of the Arab League precedes US President Trump's announcement of his "deal of the century," that is set to draw the boundaries of a potential Israel-Palestine peace agreement on Tuesday.

"The meeting, scheduled on Saturday, comes at a crucial time, and requires a unified Arab position in the face of all schemes designed to exclude the Palestinian national question and undermine the two-state solution as well as the prospects for the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," Al-Louh remarked, as quoted by the agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump on Monday to discuss the deal. Few details were disclosed but Israeli analysts told Sputnik that the agreement would recognize Israel's right to remain in the West Bank.

Palestinian authorities have said that they will reject any settlement that violates international law. On Tuesday, Palestinian media reported that Abbas has refused to hold phone talks with Trump in protest against the deal's terms.

