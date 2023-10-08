Palestine requests urgent Arab League meeting over Israeli escalation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday requested an emergency ministerial-level meeting of the Arab League over the latest Israeli escalation.

In a statement, the ministry said it had directed “its permanent delegation to the Arab League to request an emergency meeting of the League Council at the ministerial level.

”

This comes in light of “the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people,” it said.