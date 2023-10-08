Open Menu

Palestine Requests Urgent Arab League Meeting Over Israeli Escalation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Palestine requests urgent Arab League meeting over Israeli escalation

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday requested an emergency ministerial-level meeting of the Arab League over the latest Israeli escalation.

In a statement, the ministry said it had directed “its permanent delegation to the Arab League to request an emergency meeting of the League Council at the ministerial level.

This comes in light of “the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people,” it said.

