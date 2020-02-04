UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine, Russia Held No Talks After US Mideast Peace Plan Announcement - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:25 PM

Palestine, Russia Held No Talks After US Mideast Peace Plan Announcement - Ambassador

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Tuesday that there was no conversation between Russia and Palestine after the release of the "deal of the century," which was presented by US President Donald Trump as a peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Tuesday that there was no conversation between Russia and Palestine after the release of the "deal of the century," which was presented by US President Donald Trump as a peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"No, after the deal announcement - no," Nofal said when asked if there were any high-level talks between the Russian and Palestinian officials over the peace plan.

He noted that there were no suggestions from the parties and preparations for a meeting between the two leaders before the 75th Victory Day anniversary, which will be held in Moscow in May.

The ambassador also added that Palestine hoped that Moscow would play a key role in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump's so-called deal of the century envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan River Valley and retaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The deal also proposed an independent but demilitarized Palestine. Abbas has firmly rejected the plan.

Related Topics

Century Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Trump Bank Jerusalem May Jew From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kenyan President on death of D ..

46 minutes ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Name of ‘Public Transport Corporation - Ajman Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.