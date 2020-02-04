Palestine, Russia Held No Talks After US Mideast Peace Plan Announcement - Ambassador

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Tuesday that there was no conversation between Russia and Palestine after the release of the "deal of the century," which was presented by US President Donald Trump as a peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Tuesday that there was no conversation between Russia and Palestine after the release of the "deal of the century," which was presented by US President Donald Trump as a peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

"No, after the deal announcement - no," Nofal said when asked if there were any high-level talks between the Russian and Palestinian officials over the peace plan.

He noted that there were no suggestions from the parties and preparations for a meeting between the two leaders before the 75th Victory Day anniversary, which will be held in Moscow in May.

The ambassador also added that Palestine hoped that Moscow would play a key role in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump's so-called deal of the century envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan River Valley and retaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The deal also proposed an independent but demilitarized Palestine. Abbas has firmly rejected the plan.