UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine, Russia Sign Road Map On Economic Cooperation, Agriculture, Tourism - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:12 PM

Palestine, Russia Sign Road Map on Economic Cooperation, Agriculture, Tourism - Minister

Palestine and Russia have signed a number of state-to-state and business-to-business agreements, as well as a road map for future cooperation in the economy and specialized professional training, among other areas, Palestinian Economy Minister Khaled al-Osaily said at a press conference on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Palestine and Russia have signed a number of state-to-state and business-to-business agreements, as well as a road map for future cooperation in the economy and specialized professional training, among other areas, Palestinian Economy Minister Khaled al-Osaily said at a press conference on Friday.

Al-Osaily is currently in Moscow to attend a session of the Russian-Palestinian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. He is accompanied by two delegations one representing the state and the other businesses.

"We held very fruitful negotiations and signed important documents. An agreement was signed between the Ministry of Labour of Palestine and the relevant Ministry of the Russian Federation, an agreement on the training of specialists at ... the center of professional training in Birzeit [University]. This is a very important agreement," al-Osaily said, adding that Moscow also committed to fund several scholarships for Palestinian students.

According to the minister, the agreements were signed between other Russian ministries and their Palestinian counterparts in "different fields.

"

"A road map for our cooperation in the areas of economics, agriculture, education, transport, health, tourism and etc. was also signed," al-Osaily added.

He described Palestinian-Russian cooperation in the public sector as "very fruitful" and said that the agreements will begin to be implemented "in the coming days." He also commended the pace of b2b cooperation, specifically cooperation driven by the Palestinian businessmen from his delegation and their Russian partners during this visit.

The minister reiterated Palestine's pursuit to enhance trade and investments with Russia. In 2018, bilateral trade totaled over $5 million, almost twice as much as last year, with the largest sectors being metals and agriculture.

Al-Osaily further acknowledged Russia's support for the Birzeit University, which offers Palestinians programs for professional training, and expressed hope that the better-trained labor force would make the Palestinian economy grow faster.

Related Topics

Palestine Education Moscow Russia Agriculture Visit Road 2018 From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Labour

Recent Stories

PTI soul party with democratic culture in its rank ..

3 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov in 'Good Spirits' After Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Fazl urged to avoid giving false impression of dea ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan launch &#039;One Million Uzbek Cod ..

1 hour ago

Russian National Burkov Pleads Not Guilty in US Co ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks edge higher after three weak sessions

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.