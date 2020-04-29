UrduPoint.com
Palestine, Saudi Arabia Must Prolong 'Brotherly' Relationship - Fatah Spokesman

Wed 29th April 2020

Palestine and Saudi Arabia must continue to strengthen their "brotherly" relationship despite Riyadh's support of Washington's proposed peace deal in the region that was unilaterally rejected by Palestine, Fatah Central Committee spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Palestine and Saudi Arabia must continue to strengthen their "brotherly" relationship despite Riyadh's support of Washington's proposed peace deal in the region that was unilaterally rejected by Palestine, Fatah Central Committee spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Wednesday.

"Fatah movement calls on everyone to reject the division, and it will not allow anyone to strike a wedge between the two brotherly peoples, Saudi and Palestinian, and calls for not giving this opportunity to anyone who wants to harm them," the spokesman said, as quoted by Palestine's WAFA news agency.

Saudi Arabia's support of US President Donald Trump's so-called deal of the century has drawn criticism from Palestine, although Rudeineh called for unity.

"[Fatah] condemns the dubious voices that are trying to harm this relationship, especially in these critical circumstances that require all of us to close ranks to preserve Jerusalem and our Islamic and Christian holy places in it," he stated, as quoted by the agency.

In late January, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented an agreement that would establish a two-state system in the region but would also recognize Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Riyadh welcomed the peace deal and called for the start of direct talks between Israel and Palestine, mediated by the United States. In February, Riyadh was forced to deny media speculation that Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud and Netanyahu were set to meet to discuss the peace deal.

